Legislative measures against tax evasion set to be tightened - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Legislative actions against tax evasion could be further tightened soon, Nicat İmanov, Head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, said at the 3rd "Tax and Accounting Summit" in Baku today, Trend reports.

"We can categorize the key directions outlined in the '2025-2028 Strategy of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy' into four main areas. One of these focuses on further enhancing human rights standards within tax authorities. In essence, for a tax system that fosters economic growth to be established and evolve, the development of human rights within it is essential," İmanov said.

He further elaborated that the second direction of the strategy aims to establish a tax system that ensures sustainable, stable, and continuous development.

"Naturally, sustainable economic growth leads to the development of the entrepreneurial environment, and a tax policy that supports entrepreneurship and business development should be implemented.

The third direction involves ongoing measures to combat tax evasion and the shadow economy. He emphasized the importance of ensuring stability in this area," İmanov explained.

"We aim to create an environment where taxpaying for taxpayers is economically efficient and transparent, making compliance with taxes and other payments easier. At the same time, we favor forming a system where tax evasion will lead to serious legal consequences," İmanov stated.

Finally, the fourth focus of the strategy is to increase voluntary tax compliance and enhance tax culture.

