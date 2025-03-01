Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye partner to boost postal and logistics infrastructure

BISHKEK, Trend, March 1. Kyrgyz Post, the state postal operator of Kyrgyzstan, and the Trade Representation of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan in Türkiye signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at developing postal and logistics infrastructure and expanding e-commerce between the two countries, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed by Marat Cherikchiev, the CEO of Kyrgyz Post, and Chyngyz Toktobekov, the Trade Representative of Kyrgyzstan in Türkiye.

The memorandum outlines joint efforts to optimize postal and logistics processes, develop new transportation routes and postal hubs for faster delivery, and implement innovative technologies to improve service quality.

This agreement is expected to strengthen trade and economic ties between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye while contributing to the growth of international e-commerce. Kyrgyz Post reports that it will continue modernizing its postal infrastructure through the introduction of digital and logistical solutions.