Kyrgyzstan's banking sector sees growth in deposit base

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 1. The total deposit base of Kyrgyzstan's banking sector reached 592.4 billion soms ($6.7 billion) in 2024, which is an increase of 37.3 percent compared to the end of 2023, Trend reports via the National Bank.

Deposits are allocated as follows:

- Corporate deposits amounted to 246.3 billion soms ($2.8 billion), which is a 50.5 percent increase since the end of 2023.

- Individual deposits reached 207.7 billion soms ($2.3 billion), up by 26.7 percent.

- Deposits from government bodies totaled 51.7 billion soms ($591 million), an increase of 32.5 percent.

- Deposits from non-residents stood at 75.4 billion soms ($862 million), growing by 21.1 percent.

- Deposits from other financial and credit organizations surged to 11.4 billion soms ($130 million), which is a 341.7 percent increase.

As many as 21 commercial banks and 304 branches were operating in Kyrgyzstan as of December 31, 2024. Five commercial banks provided services under Islamic banking principles, offering financing in both local and foreign currencies.