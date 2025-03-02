Kyrgyzstan discloses number of small HPPs put into operation in 2024

Photo: Website of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 2. Kyrgyzstan launched eight small hydropower plants in 2024, with a total capacity of 48.84 megawatts of electricity, Trend reports.

This was announced at a meeting of energy companies and institutions at the Ministry of Energy, which reviewed the results of the year.

In addition, it was noted at the meeting that capsules were laid for the construction of a 400-megawatt solar power plant, a 100-megawatt wind farm, and a 25-megawatt small hydroelectric power plant at the Papan Reservoir.

Active construction is also underway for the Orto-Tokoy reservoir and the small hydropower plant Kara-Kul. Simultaneously, work is being done on the reconstruction of the Lebedinovskaya hydropower station. It is also planned to build six solar power plants with a total capacity of 2.5 GW.

Kyrgyzstan's total electricity consumption in 2024 amounted to 18.3 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh). Hydropower plants produced 12.77 billion kWh, while thermal power plants generated 1.76 billion kWh.

Meanwhile, the country imported 3.63 billion kWh of electricity from neighboring countries. Private small hydropower plants contributed 156.2 million kWh, and solar power plants produced 170,000 kWh of electricity.