Elections to lower house of parliament kick off in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 2. Elections of deputies of the new convocation of the Majlisi Namoyandagon Majlisi Oli (lower house of parliament), as well as the Majlises of People's Deputies of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region, regions, the city of Dushanbe, cities and districts began in Tajikistan on March 2 at 06:00 local time, Trend reports.

According to data from the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Tajikistan, 41 single-mandate constituencies were organized in the country. For citizens abroad, by decision of the Central Commission, 36 polling stations were created at diplomatic missions of Tajikistan in 28 countries.

Citizens abroad will be able to vote on March 2, 2025, from 06:00 to 20:00 local time. To participate in the vote, they must have a Tajik passport.

According to the law, out of 63 deputies of the Majlisi Namoyandagon, 41 are elected in single-mandate constituencies, and 22 in the all-republican constituency based on the lists of political parties.