EBRD updates outlook on Turkmenistan's GDP growth in 2025-26

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 3. Turkmenistan’s real GDP continues to expand at the rate of 6.3 percent in 2025 and 2026, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) says in its latest ad hoc statement, Trend reports.

This growth will be supported by ongoing investments in energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and food processing. Meanwhile, the forecast for 2024–25 also predicted a 6.3 percent growth rate.

Official data show that the fastest growth occurred in construction, followed by the trade and services sectors. Economic activity was supported by credit expansion, rising wages, and investments, which grew by 9.1 percent.

Though the powers that be keep their cards close to their chest regarding official inflation figures, come March 2024, the IMF had its finger on the pulse, predicting inflation to hit the 5 percent mark for the year.

In general, Central Asia’s economy is expected to grow by 5.7 percent in 2025 and 5.2 percent in 2026. Regional growth hit the brakes, easing from 5.7 percent in 2023 to 5.4 percent in 2024, but the wheels are still turning thanks to robust domestic demand. While larger economies maintain budget deficits amid high spending, some have seen strong revenue growth. Government debt levels are expected to rise in the near term, but increasing international reserves provide a buffer against external shocks.