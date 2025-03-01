Azerbaijan represented at EOC General Assembly (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The 54th General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) began in Frankfurt, Germany on February 28, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan is represented at the two-day event by Vice President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Chingiz Huseynzade, General Secretary Azer Aliyev, and Head of the NOC External Relations Department Anar Baghirov.

The event covers topics such as the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, the 2027 European Games in Istanbul, and the EOC's "Agenda 2030 Strategy."

