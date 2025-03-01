Uzbekistan to introduce green and red pathways at its customs facilities

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 25. Uzbekistan will test a new customs clearance system at its largest border checkpoints by introducing red and green corridors for passenger cars and buses, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting held by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on digitization and improvement of the country’s customs system.

The new system aims to streamline customs procedures, allowing low-risk travelers and vehicles to pass through faster while ensuring thorough checks for higher-risk cases. This initiative aligns with broader customs reforms that have already reduced export procedures and significantly increased border traffic.

Additionally, Uzbekistan plans to introduce a pre-arrival passenger information system for international bus routes, similar to air travel procedures. This measure is expected to cut customs clearance time for buses in half, improving cross-border mobility and trade.

Concurrently, Uzbekistan is strategically positioning itself to amplify the throughput of transportation services by a targeted 15 percent, thereby achieving a projected valuation of 185 trillion soums ($14.2 billion) by the fiscal year 2025.

The country also plans to allocate vacant land along highways for entrepreneurs, leading to the construction of 72 modern roadside service facilities. VAT exemptions and customs duty relief will be provided to support these efforts, including a three-year exemption for Euro-5 and higher freight vehicles.