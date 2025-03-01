EBRD outlines 2025-29 plan for telecommunications and technology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a new strategy for the telecommunications, media, and technology (TMT) sector for 2025-2029, Trend reports.

The strategy focuses on fostering inclusive, resilient, and environmentally sustainable digital economies.

The EBRD will prioritize investments in digital infrastructure and technology-driven products and services while promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. Holger Muent, the EBRD’s Head of TMT, emphasized the sector’s role in digital transformation and the Bank’s commitment to supporting its sustainable growth.

The strategy is built around two priorities: developing green and resilient digital infrastructure and investing in technologies that drive the digital economy. All investments will align with the EBRD’s Green Economy Transition approach and the Paris Agreement, supporting renewable energy use and green technologies.