Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level this week long, Trend reports.

At the end of the week, the weighted average rate was 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar February 17 1.7 February 24 1.7 February 18 1.7 February 25 1.7 February 19 1.7 February 26 1.7 February 20 1.7 February 27 1.7 February 21 1.7 February 28 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against one euro decreased by 0.0218 this week. The weighted average exchange rate went down by 0.00006 manat and amounted to 1.77938 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro February 17 1.7844 February 24 1.7876 February 18 1.7778 February 25 1.7804 February 19 1.7768 February 26 1.7845 February 20 1.7732 February 27 1.7786 February 21 1.7850 February 28 1.7658 Average rate per week 1.77944 Average rate per week 1.77938

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles surged by 0.0175 this week. The weighted average rate rose by 0.06698 manat and amounted to 1.94492 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble February 17 1.8611 February 24 1.9209 February 18 1.8586 February 25 1.9373 February 19 1.8579 February 26 1.9700 February 20 1.8979 February 27 1.9580 February 21 1.9142 February 28 1.9384 Average rate per week 1.87794 Average rate per week 1.94492

The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira decreased by 0.0002 manat this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00024 manat and amounted to 0.0466 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira February 17 0.0470 February 24 0.0467 February 18 0.0469 February 25 0.0466 February 19 0.0468 February 26 0.0466 February 20 0.0468 February 27 0.0466 February 21 0.0467 February 28 0.0465 Average rate per week 0.04684 Average rate per week 0.0466

