Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level this week long, Trend reports.
At the end of the week, the weighted average rate was 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
February 17
|
1.7
|
February 24
|
1.7
|
February 18
|
1.7
|
February 25
|
1.7
|
February 19
|
1.7
|
February 26
|
1.7
|
February 20
|
1.7
|
February 27
|
1.7
|
February 21
|
1.7
|
February 28
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against one euro decreased by 0.0218 this week. The weighted average exchange rate went down by 0.00006 manat and amounted to 1.77938 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
February 17
|
1.7844
|
February 24
|
1.7876
|
February 18
|
1.7778
|
February 25
|
1.7804
|
February 19
|
1.7768
|
February 26
|
1.7845
|
February 20
|
1.7732
|
February 27
|
1.7786
|
February 21
|
1.7850
|
February 28
|
1.7658
|
Average rate per week
|
1.77944
|
Average rate per week
|
1.77938
The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles surged by 0.0175 this week. The weighted average rate rose by 0.06698 manat and amounted to 1.94492 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
February 17
|
1.8611
|
February 24
|
1.9209
|
February 18
|
1.8586
|
February 25
|
1.9373
|
February 19
|
1.8579
|
February 26
|
1.9700
|
February 20
|
1.8979
|
February 27
|
1.9580
|
February 21
|
1.9142
|
February 28
|
1.9384
|
Average rate per week
|
1.87794
|
Average rate per week
|
1.94492
The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira decreased by 0.0002 manat this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00024 manat and amounted to 0.0466 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
February 17
|
0.0470
|
February 24
|
0.0467
|
February 18
|
0.0469
|
February 25
|
0.0466
|
February 19
|
0.0468
|
February 26
|
0.0466
|
February 20
|
0.0468
|
February 27
|
0.0466
|
February 21
|
0.0467
|
February 28
|
0.0465
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04684
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0466
