Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 1 March 2025 23:13 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level this week long, Trend reports.

At the end of the week, the weighted average rate was 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

February 17

1.7

February 24

1.7

February 18

1.7

February 25

1.7

February 19

1.7

February 26

1.7

February 20

1.7

February 27

1.7

February 21

1.7

February 28

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against one euro decreased by 0.0218 this week. The weighted average exchange rate went down by 0.00006 manat and amounted to 1.77938 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

February 17

1.7844

February 24

1.7876

February 18

1.7778

February 25

1.7804

February 19

1.7768

February 26

1.7845

February 20

1.7732

February 27

1.7786

February 21

1.7850

February 28

1.7658

Average rate per week

1.77944

Average rate per week

1.77938

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles surged by 0.0175 this week. The weighted average rate rose by 0.06698 manat and amounted to 1.94492 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

February 17

1.8611

February 24

1.9209

February 18

1.8586

February 25

1.9373

February 19

1.8579

February 26

1.9700

February 20

1.8979

February 27

1.9580

February 21

1.9142

February 28

1.9384

Average rate per week

1.87794

Average rate per week

1.94492

The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira decreased by 0.0002 manat this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00024 manat and amounted to 0.0466 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

February 17

0.0470

February 24

0.0467

February 18

0.0469

February 25

0.0466

February 19

0.0468

February 26

0.0466

February 20

0.0468

February 27

0.0466

February 21

0.0467

February 28

0.0465

Average rate per week

0.04684

Average rate per week

0.0466

