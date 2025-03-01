Tax filing process to be improved in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The process of filing tax returns in Azerbaijan will be improved, Deputy Head of the Department of Economic Analysis and Forecast Execution of the State Tax Service (STS) of Azerbaijan Namig Dergakhov said at the III "Tax and Accounting Summit" held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"Today there are a number of difficulties in the process of filing some tax returns. To prevent them, it is necessary to simplify the returns as much as possible and reduce the amount of information," he said.

Speaking about value added tax (VAT) declarations, he said that an analysis was currently being carried out to automate this process.

"We have also started to combine sheets on employment and compulsory state social insurance in the personal account sheet. In addition, there are 11 sheets in the area of ​​compulsory state social insurance and hired labor, 6 sheets in the area of ​​unemployed labor, and 4 sheets in the area of ​​unemployment insurance. The process of merging each group has already begun and is expected to be completed in the first half of the year. Simplifying administration will also help accountants, as the idea is to carry out transactions in a single pool on a personal sheet," Dergakhov said.

He noted that one of the immediate tasks is the classification of state duties and the filing of declarations by all VAT payers through an electronic portal within the AVIS 2 platform, which is expected to be completed in the first half of the year.

"Another of our projects is the significant optimization and simplification of the single declaration on hired labor by the end of this year," said a representative of the civil service.