ADB to keep backing Rogun hydropower project in Tajikistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 2. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will continue to support Tajikistan in the construction of the Rogun hydropower plant (HPP) project in 2025, the new ADB Country Director for Tajikistan Ko Sakamoto told reporters in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

Sakamoto also mentioned that the ADB has been invited to join a consortium of international financial institutions involved in financing and implementing the project. As part of this collaboration, the Tajik government has requested financial assistance of approximately $500 million, which is currently under review.

He further noted that ADB is preparing four new projects for 2025, with plans for approval by the end of the year. One of these projects aims to improve food security through digital agricultural management.

In 2024, ADB's support to Tajikistan totaled $220 million, which was allocated to six new projects across sectors such as agriculture, energy, healthcare, public administration, and transport.

The Rogun HPP on the Vakhsh River is designed to consist of six power units, each with a capacity of 600 MW. To date, two units are already operational, and the third is expected to come online in 2025. Once fully operational, the plant is expected to generate over 17 billion kWh of electricity annually, significantly boosting Tajikistan's energy supply and helping to meet growing demand.

The Rogun HPP is seen as a critical project for the country, as it will provide electricity to nearly 10 million people, alleviating chronic winter power shortages. Furthermore, approximately 70 percent of the plant's output will be exported to neighboring Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan at competitive rates, enhancing regional energy cooperation and trade.