Tajikistan boosts investments in industrial sector in 2024

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 3. Tajikistan allocated a total of 9.49 billion somoni ($871.6 million) from both foreign and domestic capital for the production of new products, the establishment of new enterprises, and the import of technological equipment in various industrial sectors in 2024, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies, the figure increased by 1.62 billion somoni ($148.7 million) compared to 2023.

The breakdown of these investments is as follows:

- Mining sector: 960.2 million somoni ($88 million)

- Processing sector: 1.17 billion somoni ($107 million)

- Electricity, gas, and water production and distribution: 7.36 billion somoni ($676 million).

Overall, Tajikistan's industrial output reached 53.8 billion somoni ($4.9 billion) in 2024, which is a 20-percent increase compared to 2023 at constant prices.

The growth in the mining industry was most significant, with an increase of 43 percent, while electricity, gas supply, steam, and air conditioning grew by 5.7 percent. Water supply, waste treatment, and recycling experienced a substantial rise of 34.9 percent.

As many as 3,774 industrial enterprises were registered in the country as of January 1, 2025, which is 330 more than the same period last year. In the previous year, 740 new enterprises and workshops were established, including 528 industrial enterprises.