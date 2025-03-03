Azerbaijan counts Armenian-trapped mines defused in its liberated lands over past month

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) found and defused 305 anti-personnel and 123 anti-tank mines and 1,078 unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the country's liberated territories in February 2025, Trend reports via ANAMA's monthly report

The data indicates that an aggregate of 2,862.5 hectares of territory has undergone the demining process.

Going back to the ANAMA's recent history, it first started demining the territories shortly after April battles, when the Azerbaijani side established full control over its Jojug Marjanli village. Then it cleared 4,578 square meters of territory in the village. Currently, ANAMA holds demining operations in a territory of 280 hectares in the village. The operations involve 90 miners, 10 sapper dogs, and three vehicles for mechanical demining.

