Kyrgyzstan exposes China’s role in energy projects through key partnerships

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 3. As part of project cooperation in the fields of green energy and the coal industry, Kyrgyzstan is working with 22 partners from China, Trend reports.

This was announced during a meeting between the Minister of Energy, Taalaibek Ibraev, and the Ambassador of China to Kyrgyzstan, Liu Jiangping.

The parties noted the high potential of these projects for further development of cooperation in energy and infrastructure, emphasizing their importance for the long-term economic interests of both countries.

Ibraev highlighted that these initiatives open new prospects for joint work. In turn, Liu expressed readiness to deepen the partnership and emphasized that she would oversee the activities of Chinese companies in Kyrgyzstan, while also facilitating the accelerated implementation of signed agreements and investment projects.

Following the meeting, the sides noted that the past year was a period of active interaction, laying a solid foundation for further comprehensive development of bilateral relations.