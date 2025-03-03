Colorado, US, hosts "Voices of Khojaly: Remembrance Day" event (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The event "Khojaly Voices: A Day of Remembrance" dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held at the University of Denver in Denver, Colorado, a source in the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

According to the source, the event was organized with the support of the "Azerbaijani Diaspora in Colorado" organization and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The memorial ceremony gathered employees of the Committee on Work with Diaspora, the Consulate of Azerbaijan in the US, members of the Azerbaijani community, and local public representatives.

The event commenced with the playing of the national anthems of Azerbaijan and the US and a minute of silence for the dear memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide and martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

In her opening speech, the head of the "Azerbaijani Diaspora in Colorado" organization, Nigar Shikhsafiyeva, provided detailed information to the guests about the Khojaly genocide.

Salhat Abbasova, the head of the department of the Committee on Work with Diaspora, spoke about the Khojaly genocide's being a blood memory of the Azerbaijani people, the work done to restore international justice, and the return of internally displaced persons to their homelands after 30 years of longing.

Ramiz Dashdamirov, the head of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, briefed on the work done by the consulate to achieve a legal assessment of the genocide in the US.

A film about the Khojaly tragedy, prepared by ELTV and the "Vatan" Azerbaijani Culture and Art Center within the framework of the "History of Azerbaijan" project, was shown at the conference.

Community member Ulviyya Adigozalova performed sad music in memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide. A theater scene dedicated by five minor members of our community in Colorado to children and babies who were victims of the Khojaly genocide was shown, and various poems were recited.

The event concluded with expressions of gratitude by the community members to the diaspora organization in Colorado for organizing such an event, despite its recent establishment, and wished it success in its future activities.

To note, holding such events, especially in the United States, is of great importance in terms of drawing attention to the issues of preventing Armenian disinformation and ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region. Such activities also contribute to the restoration of justice and truth in the region.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide—one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century—was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.

