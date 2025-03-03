Dutch businesses seek to tap into Kazakhstan’s thriving agricultural market

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 3. Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Aidarbek Saparov met with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan, Nico Schermers, and discussed issues related to the development of cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan Nico Schermers noted that the international exhibition of equipment and technologies for plant cultivation Grow Expo Astana 2025 will be held in Astana from April 8 through 10.

According to him, 40 Dutch companies will participate in the exhibition, which reflects the great interest of Dutch businesses in Kazakhstan.

In turn, Aidarbek Saparov emphasized that Kazakhstan places great importance on developing bilateral trade with the Netherlands in the agricultural sector.

"Thanks to the working group, significant progress has been made in establishing active interaction between the agencies of the two countries. Our common goal is to promote sustainable development in agriculture and the food industry, adapting to challenges related to climate change. We are confident that dialogue within the framework of the working group will not only allow us to discuss strategic areas of cooperation but also develop specific steps for their implementation," noted the minister.

“Kazakhstan is preparing to join the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants. Cooperation with you in this regard is important for us, as membership in this organization will open up additional opportunities for access to expertise, knowledge, and varieties,” the ambassador noted.

The parties also discussed cooperation in seed production, strengthening scientific collaboration, and educational activities.

According to the results of 2024, trade turnover in the agricultural sector between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands increased by 19 percent compared to 2023, with exports growing by 39 percent.