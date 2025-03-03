Czech ministry talks on expectations from Southern Gas Corridor meeting (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) meeting will be an opportunity to reaffirm the mutual partnership, a source in the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade told Trend.

"Reliable energy partnership and cooperation remains the cornerstone of the EU-Azerbaijani and thus also Czech-Azerbaijani relations. Stable energy supplies play a crucial role in terms of European competitiveness and energy security and we believe that the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) meeting will be an opportunity to reaffirm this mutual partnership, which will benefit both parties and regions," said the source.

The source noted that at the moment the Czech Republic does not expect any documents to be signed, however, the situation may change in the next two months.

"Currently, the Czech gas market is saturated mostly by LNG and pipeline gas from Norway. In this regard the Czech Republic considers Azerbaijan an important partner with great potential to help the EU as a whole to further diversify its gas supplies, especially considering the goal to replace Russian gas supplies in the CEE region," added the source.

Baku will host the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council meeting on April 4 this year.

The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) is a strategic energy project designed to transport natural gas from the Caspian Sea region to Europe.

The Southern Gas Corridor consists of three main pipeline systems: the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). Its initial capacity is 10 billion cubic meters with the possibility of expanding to 20 billion cubic meters per year.

