Central Bank of Azerbaijan issues license for e-money organization

According to the regulatory body, the CBA has issued an indefinite license to Baku Pay LLC, authorizing it to operate as an electronic money institution. This decision was made by the Board of the Central Bank on January 15, 2025.

"The evaluation of organizations that applied for a license to provide payment services is currently ongoing.

Information about the licenses granted for payment services is published on the Central Bank’s official website," the information notes.

