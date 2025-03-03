Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan set to increase mutual trade, strengthening regional ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan intend to increase volumes of mutual trade, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov said during a meeting with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, who is on an official visit to Baku, Trend reports.

The sides hailed the high level of trade and economic cooperation. It was noted that at the end of last year, the volume of mutual trade totaled about $500 million, and taking into account the level of economic development and potential of the two countries, the parties confirmed their intention to continue joint efforts to increase the volume of mutual trade.

The sides stressed the importance of implementing a comprehensive cooperation development program for 2022-2026.