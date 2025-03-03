Kazakhstan cementing scientific connections with Azerbaijan

Photo: Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 3. An agreement on the approval of a joint list of scientific publications has been signed between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan and the Higher Attestation Commission under the President of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the government of Kazakhstan.

The government noted that according to the document, scientists from both countries will have a unique opportunity to publish in joint scientific journals as well as in the publications of both republics, thus expanding the horizons for scientific publications and knowledge exchange.

"In the future, we also want to expand cooperation in the area of scientific grant expertise and research projects, as the scientific community is small, and it is very important to have diversified opinions and expertise," said Minister of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan Sayasat Nurbek.

It's also planned to sign a number of bilateral cooperation agreements between leading universities in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

To note, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov is currently on an official visit to Baku.

