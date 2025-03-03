Azerbaijan's Zangezur National Park depicts unique leopard sighting in rare footage (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Five leopards have been spotted in the Zangezur National Park named after Academician Hasan Aliyev, located in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

The video was captured using camera traps and shared on the official page of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in Azerbaijan.

"As we have reported before, since 2007, we have been monitoring the leopard population [Panthera pardus], its prey, and competing species in our country using photo and video traps. For the first time, our cameras captured five leopards together. Four of them are well known to us — a female named Banu and her three cubs. The fifth is a male with the code name SC_026, which has also been spotted in neighboring countries," the post description reads.

The project is being implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Protection). According to the data, the results from the past twelve years, obtained through camera traps in Nakhchivan, show the most productive period of monitoring so far.

