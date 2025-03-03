Ex-IDPs get keys to native Hasanriz village homes in Azerbaijan's Aghdara (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. A total of 25 families, comprising 91 individuals, were relocated to the village to Hasanriz village in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district, a source in Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts told Trend.

According to the source, the ceremony of key handover to the families brought together Elchin Yusubov, special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, media representatives, and other persons.

Welcoming the families, Yusubov said that following the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's instructions as part of the country's large-scale return to its liberated territories, the first group of former displaced persons has been relocated to the restored Hasanriz village, which is now prepared to welcome its residents, with the first families to resettle being those who had been temporarily accommodated in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across the country.

He noted that today marked the first resettlement to Hasanriz village.

The returning residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support.

They also thanked the courageous Azerbaijani Army and the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated their homeland from occupation. In honoring the martyrs who sacrificed their lives, the returnees sent their deepest respects and wished strength and patience to their families.

Then the families received the keys to their homes and began to settle into their new apartments.

To note, the village is supplied with electricity, drinking water, and natural gas.

