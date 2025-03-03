Azerbaijan tracks progress of demining works in liberated villages of Gazakh district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The demining works have been going on in the territories of Azerbaijan's Gazakh district liberated from occupation since April 2024, a source in the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

During the operations, 59.9 ha of land were cleared, and 857 anti-personnel mines, 95 anti-tank mines, and 38 unexploded ordnances were found and neutralized.

"The mentioned areas have both challenging terrain and a high level of mine contamination," the source added.

To note, a 12.7-kilometer borderline was established between Azerbaijan and Armenia after border delimitation, ensuring the return of four villages, namely, Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili (6.5 square kilometers) in the Gazakh district to Azerbaijan.

The territories of the above villages were taken under the control of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan on May 24.

