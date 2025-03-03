Caspian sea fleet to beef up with influx of cutting-edge vessels - Iranian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The new initiative to bring additional ships to the Caspian Sea is planned, with cooperation from all Caspian littoral states, Saeed Rasouli, head of Iran's Deputy Minister of Transport, Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Ports and Maritime Organization, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Rasouli, access to the Caspian Sea is currently only possible via the Volga River, which itself imposes limitations. These limitations create further challenges for the entry of new ships into the Caspian.

The official stated that, in light of these factors, efforts are underway to increase the number of ships in the Caspian Sea and renew the fleet.

Rasouli also noted that one of the major issues facing the Caspian Sea is the decline in water levels, a concern shared by all the littoral states.

“It has been decided that maritime and ecological aspects of decreasing water levels and their potential dangers to marine life will be a focus. The Caspian littoral countries will take steps based on a comprehensive program to combat the reduction of water levels,” he added.

Furthermore, Rasouli mentioned that the Caspian countries are focusing on the creation of digital corridors, which will streamline and enhance cargo transportation through the use of digital technologies.

The Caspian Economic Forum, convened among the riparian states (Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Iran), officially commenced in Iran's Tehran, on February 17-18.

