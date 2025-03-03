EIB to host forum on economic growth, security, and climate action

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The European Investment Bank Group (EIB) will host its annual EIB Group Forum on March 5-7 in Luxembourg, bringing together leaders and experts to discuss economic, social, and political challenges, Trend reports.

EIB President Nadia Calviño will open the event, emphasizing Europe’s role in providing stability and fostering innovation.

The forum will feature discussions on decarbonization, security investments, digitalization, and capital markets. Keynotes will be delivered by European Council President António Costa, European Commission Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera, and World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Sessions on March 6-7, under "EIB Global Days," will focus on the EU’s external policies, including energy transition, critical raw materials, and support for Ukraine. A dedicated discussion on affordable housing in Europe will also take place.