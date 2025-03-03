Azerbaijan remains key gas supplier for Bulgaria - deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijan remains a key gas supplier for Bulgaria, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev said at an event dedicated to Bulgaria's National Liberation Day, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event, Rzayev emphasized the importance of energy cooperation between the two countries.

"Azerbaijan supplies more than 50 percent of Bulgaria's gas consumption. We consider energy to be a strategic sector and are committed to further strengthening our relations in this area," he pointed out.

The deputy minister also said that Bulgaria has become an important transit hub for transporting Azerbaijani gas to Europe, which is a successful example of bilateral partnership.

"Energy cooperation is the foundation of our strategic partnership, and we look forward to expanding our interaction in this area," Rzayev added.

To note, Azerbaijan has doubled its natural gas supplies to Bulgaria in 2024, reaching two billion cubic meters.

