Kazakh president to join Turkmenistan's international peace forum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 3. The attendance of Kazakh President Tokayev in the International Forum on Peace and Trust, scheduled for December 12, 2025, in Ashgabat, has been confirmed, Trend reports, citing the official letter from the President.

"The initiative to hold this prestigious forum emphasizes your country's special role in strengthening an atmosphere of mutual trust and understanding, reflecting Ashgabat's consistent commitment to the principles of peaceful coexistence while contributing to the formation of sustainable global security mechanisms," Tokayev wrote.

Kazakhstan consistently supports Turkmenistan's peacekeeping efforts and shares the commitment to open and constructive dialogue for the sake of global peace and well-being, he added.

President Tokayev also stated that the forthcoming forum will serve as a critical platform for the exchange of perspectives and the formulation of practical solutions to contemporary international concerns.

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have strong relations, with both countries cooperating on various political, economic, and cultural fronts. In terms of trade, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan’s turnover reached $167.8 million from January through April 2024, showing a 27.2-percent increase from the previous year. This highlights the growing economic partnership between the two nations.

