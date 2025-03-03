Azerbaijan offers Kazakhstan access to its shipbuilding capabilities for co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijan is ready to offer its shipbuilding capabilities to Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

This matter was discussed during a meeting between the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and his Kazakh counterpart Olzhas Bektenov, who is on an official visit to Baku at Asadov's invitation, on March 3.

The meeting identified the development of transport and logistics connections as one of the priority areas of cooperation. The increase in transit cargo transportation between the two countries by 21 percent by the end of 2024 was welcomed. Railway transit transportation has increased by 33 percent.

The parties confirmed their mutual commitments to ensure the implementation of the orders of the heads of state regarding the development of the Middle Corridor.

The Kazakh side was informed about the work carried out by Azerbaijan to improve all international transport corridors passing through its territory. In this context, the importance of launching the Zangezur corridor was emphasized, which can make a significant contribution to the expansion of the Middle Corridor.

Moreover, It was noted that there are good prospects in the shipbuilding sector. Azerbaijan expressed its readiness to offer its shipbuilding capabilities to Kazakhstan.

