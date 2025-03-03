Kazakh Air Astana comes out with extra Almaty-Baku flights nation's Nauryz vacation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 3. Air Astana in Kazakhstan is pulling out all the stops by adding extra flights on the Almaty-Baku route to keep up with the rising tide of passenger demand during the Nauryz holiday festivities (the national spring holiday), Trend reports via the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

According to the committee, totally 120 more flights will be operated from March 16 through March 30, 2025. One of such flights will be organized by Air Astana on the route Almaty-Baku.

The committee also shared that there are no plans to raise tariffs for domestic and international routes, and air ticket prices are holding steady The cost of air tickets may vary depending on market factors (such as purchasing the ticket a certain period before departure, etc.).

To note, the air tickets are available for purchase on the official website of the airline.

