Uzbekistan, Iran forge stronger agricultural ties with key machinery deal

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 3. Uzbekistan has signed a memorandum with the Iranian Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Association (ATMAK) to advance agricultural mechanization and strengthen technological partnerships, Trend reports.

The document was signed within the framework of the Uzbek delegation's visit to Iran, led by the Director of the Administrative and Economic Service under Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Agriculture

Uzbekistan also reached an agreement with Sirang UAV Company to supply modern agricultural drones and create infrastructure for their maintenance. In addition, the Administrative and Economic Service, Bazargan Kala Company, and the National Center (AKIS) signed a contract for testing and gradual localization in Uzbekistan of 40 types of fertilizers and pesticides under the Nutritech brand.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Iran reached $33.4 million in January 2025. This is 11.1 percent less compared to the same period last year ($37.6 million in January 2024).