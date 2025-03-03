Ukraine hopes on US support on path to peace - Zelenskyy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Ukraine hopes on US support on path to peace, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X, Trend reports.

“We continue our work with partners. We have already had talks and other steps to come soon. It is very important that we try to make our diplomacy really substantive to end this war the soonest possible,” he noted.

Zelenskyy pointed out that real peace is needed and Ukrainians want it most.

“Because the war ruins our cities and towns. We lose our people. We need to stop the war and to guarantee security.

We are working together with America and our European partners and very much hope on US support on the path to peace. Peace is needed as soon as possible,” he added.