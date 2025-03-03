Shell rolls out new full-synthetic motorcycle, scooter oil to global markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Shell Lubricants has introduced its newly upgraded full-synthetic motorcycle and scooter oil, Shell Advance Ultra with API SP, at the 2025 MotoGP in Thailand, Trend reports.

The product, recommended by Ducati Corse, is designed to enhance engine performance and longevity.

According to Shell, the new formulation retains horsepower for up to 20,000 km, improves fuel efficiency by up to 5 km per liter, and reduces evaporation by 79%. It is part of a broader range of lubricants, including Shell Advance Power, FuelSave, Long Ride, City, City Scooter, and FuelSave Scooter, all meeting the latest API SP standard.

Shell Advance full-synthetic lubricants are formulated with PurePlus Technology, which produces 99.5% pure base oil from natural gas, free from impurities found in crude oil. Ducati uses Shell Advance Ultra as the factory fill for all its road bikes.

At the MotoGP event, Shell hosted industry experts to showcase its latest innovations. Jason Wong, Global Executive Vice President of Shell Lubricants, highlighted the growing demand for premium lubricants, stating: "As the number one lubricants supplier for the past 18 years, Shell continues to push the boundaries of innovation to deliver quality solutions to customers."

Mauro Grassilli, Ducati Corse Sporting Director, emphasized the partnership’s success: "The Ducati Lenovo team, powered by Shell Advance, had a record-breaking 2024 season. As we celebrate 25 years of partnership, we look forward to further innovation and success in 2025."

The updated Shell Advance Ultra will be rolled out globally in the coming months, with the Ride On campaign launching in April 2025.