Azerbaijan executes state budget revenues and expenses on schedule in February 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The operationalization of the fiscal framework's income and outlay parameters in Azerbaijan surpassed the projected metrics in February 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the Ministry of Economy shows that in the reporting month, with an increase of 3.04 million manat ($1.78 million), or 0.1 percent, over the monthly prediction, the state budget's revenues reached 2.68 billion manat ($1.58 billion).

The revenues included 863.2 million manat ($505.6 million) from the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, 530.6 million manat ($310.6 million) from the State Customs Committee, 4.2 million manat ($2.46 million) from the State Service on Property Issues, and 1.2 billion manat ($705.4 million) from the State Oil Fund. Revenues from paid services of budget-funded organizations amounted to 40.6 million manat ($23.7 million), and other revenues totaled 40.7 million manat ($23.8 million).

In line with the dynamics of the budget revenues, treasury authorities ensured the full and timely execution of all expenditure orders. In February, the state budget's expenditures amounted to three billion manat ($1.77 billion), which is 65.4 million manat ($38.1 million) or 2.2 percent more than the monthly forecast.

