Azerbaijan leads GUAM Parliamentary Assembly meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The Bureau and the Parliamentary Assembly of GUAM (an international regional organization that includes the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine) held meetings via videoconference under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, the Azerbaijani Parliament press service told Trend.

The sessions began with discussions on the committee agendas, reviewing the outcomes of previous committee meetings, and examining the draft final document of the recent session, along with other issues. Corresponding decisions were made.

The 17th session of the Parliamentary Assembly of GUAM (GUAM PA) also took place during this online event. The conference, titled "Ensuring Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity, Economic and Humanitarian Resilience of GUAM Member States as the Highest Objective," was held within the session.

Opening the event, the Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament and head of Azerbaijan's delegation to the GUAM PA, Musa Gasimli, addressed the participants and provided insight into the theme of the conference.

He emphasized that discussions on vital issues such as sovereignty, territorial integrity, and economic and humanitarian resilience are highly relevant in light of contemporary challenges. Gasimli pointed out that sovereignty and territorial integrity are not only the foundation of independence but also necessary conditions for stable and sustainable development. He particularly stressed the importance of preserving these core values for the independence of each state, noting that these principles hold special significance for Azerbaijan.

"Developing dialogue and cooperation between member states in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres is crucial. It will allow us to respond more effectively to the challenges and threats we face," he stated.

The MP also emphasized that one of the key elements in guaranteeing states' progress is economic stability.

"Joint projects, such as the 'green corridor,' will further strengthen economic ties in the region and ensure long-term economic stability," he added.

Concluding his speech, the Deputy Speaker emphasized that only through joint efforts can the set goals be achieved. Sovereignty, territorial integrity, and economic and humanitarian resilience should be the guiding principles in their actions, he noted.

The meeting was attended by Georgian MP Tornike Chkheishvili, Moldovian MP Aleksandr Trubka, and Ukrainian MP Svyatoslav Yuras.

Following the event, a communiqué was adopted as the final document of the 17th session of the GUAM PA.

GUAM was established on 10 October 1997 during the Second Council of Europe Summit in Strasbourg, France. The organization's charter was signed by heads of state during the Kyiv Summit on May 23, 2006. The Charter delineates the primary objectives of GUAM as the fortification of democratic principles, the affirmation of the rule of law and human rights, the promotion of sustainable development, the enhancement of international and regional security and stability, the advancement of European integration to establish a unified security framework and expand economic and humanitarian collaboration, the cultivation of socio-economic, transport, energy, scientific, technical, and humanitarian capabilities, and the encouragement of political engagement and practical cooperation in areas of shared interest.

