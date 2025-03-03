Kazakhstan’s Tokayev signs law on special status of Turkestan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 3. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Special Status of the City of Turkestan," Trend reports.

The law establishes the special status of the city of Turkestan as a spiritual, historical-cultural, tourist center, and architectural heritage site of the country.

The document stipulates: Preservation of historical and cultural heritage, including the protection of the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi and other monuments; Regulation of archaeological and restoration works; Revival of historical and cultural heritage and national craftsmanship; A ban on construction within the protection zone, including restrictions on building height and style; Creation of an archaeological reserve; Creation of a comfortable environment, with accessible infrastructure for people with disabilities and inclusive tourism; A unified city style, with the introduction of a design code to maintain architectural appearance; Expansion of the powers of the Akimat and Maslikhat for effective management and control; State support for craftsmen and regulation of transit transport; Preservation of the city's historical identity while developing tourism and improving the quality of life.

On February 13, the Kazakh Senate approved two bills related to Turkestan: "On the Special Status of the City of Turkestan" and "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts on the Special Status of the City of Turkestan and Cultural Centers Abroad."

Turkestan is a city in southern Kazakhstan, near the Syr Darya River. Since June 19, 2018, it has been the administrative center of the Turkestan Region (formerly South Kazakhstan). It is one of the oldest cities in Kazakhstan, located 160 km northwest of Shymkent, on the Tashkent railway line between Kyzylorda and Tashkent. Turkestan is one of the pilgrimage sites for Sufi Muslims.