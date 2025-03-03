Film documenting Armenian-committed Khojaly genocide screened in Bulgaria (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijani diaspora and embassy employees respectfully commemorated the victims of the Khojaly genocide at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria, a source in the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

According to the source, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Bulgaria Huseyn Huseynov, along with diaspora members Sabir Guliyev and Nargiz Ahmadova, provided detailed information to the participants about the tragic genocide events that took place in Khojaly.

In their speeches, they highlighted President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visits to Khojaly after its liberation from Armenia's occupation, as well as his meetings with the residents. It was emphasized that comprehensive conditions were created for the comfortable lives and activities of the people in Khojaly. Important work was done to ensure the safe living of our compatriots returning to their homeland, their employment, the improvement of their welfare, and the protection and restoration of the environment.

Later, footage prepared by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation about the Khojaly genocide was shown.

Such activities carried out by diaspora organizations and activists are extremely beneficial in terms of accurately conveying Azerbaijan's realities and historical truths to the international community.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide—one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century—was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.

