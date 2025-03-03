Azerbaijan endows General Prosecutor's office with more authority

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The law on amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been approved, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the law in this regard.

According to the law, from now on, the import and sale of all types of equipment and technical means used for defense and state security purposes, their spare parts, special software, and weapons and ammunition, based on a confirmation document issued by the Prosecutor General's Office, will not be subject to value added tax.

Until now, the authority (organization) with jurisdiction over this issue was unknown.