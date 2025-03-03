Birbank Biznes celebrates International Women’s Day with “Successful Women in Every Field” fair

On the occasion of March 8 – International Women’s Day, Birbank Biznes is launching a special initiative to support women entrepreneurs. The “Successful Women in Every Field” “ fair, scheduled to take place on March 6-7, 2025, at Passage 1901 during 11:00AM to 19:00PM , will serve as a unique platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services to a wider audience, increase sales opportunities, and create new connections with customers and business partners.

As part of the fair, panel discussions on current topics will be held on both days. These sessions will focus on the development of women’s entrepreneurship, partnerships between the public and private sectors, and the motivation of women on their path to success.

The first panel discussion will take place on March 6 at 11:00 AM, dedicated to the theme “Uniting Our Strength: Success Through Partnership.” This session will explore collaboration opportunities between government institutions and the private sector and the role of such partnerships in advancing women’s entrepreneurship. The panel will be moderated by Ayan Najaf, a member of the Coordination Council of the COP29 Operating Company. Speakers will include Farghana Mammadova, Board member, Chief Human Capital and Organizational Development Officer of Kapital Bank, as well as a Board Member of “SOS Children’s Villages – Azerbaijan”; Sadagat Gahramanova, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs of AR; and Svetlana Aliyeva, Chief Operations Officer of PASHA Real Estate Group.

The second panel discussion, “The Name of Success: Women,” will take place on March 7 at 11:00 AM. This session will feature women entrepreneurs who have built their brands from the ground up, sharing their experiences and success stories. The moderator of this session will be Gunel Mavliyarova, Product & Marketing Adviser of Bir ecosystem. Speakers will include Jala Hajiyeva, Executive Director of AMFA, Vice-President of ASK, and a member of Public Council under KOBIA; Madina Guliyeva, founder of the “CosybyMadi” brand; and Esmira Guluzadeh, founder of the “Ballı Bisi” cake boutique.

With this initiative, Birbank Biznes aims to support women entrepreneurs, promote their businesses, and create new opportunities for their growth and recognition. Additionally, the fair will allow visitors to explore the products and services of women entrepreneurs operating in various business sectors, support them, and exchange ideas about potential collaborations.

Everyone is invited to attend the fair, which will be held on March 6-7 from 11:00AM to 19:00PM at Passage 1901.

Birbank Biznes brings together many banking products that entrepreneurs use every day: For more information about Birbank Biznes go to the website https://birbank.business/ call the 896 information center.