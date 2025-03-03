Iran treats recent remarks of Turkish FM as non-constructive - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Iran has deemed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's statement about the country as unconstructive, the country's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, Trend reports.

Speaking today at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei emphasized that Iran attaches great importance and value to its bilateral relations with Türkiye.

Baghaei acknowledged that it is clear the two countries have differences on some regional issues. However, both sides have managed these differences through a reasonable strategy.

"Iran understands the importance of mutual interests in the relations between the two neighboring countries. Both nations can resolve their differences with a logical strategy without harming their relations," he added.

The Iranian official also highlighted that a key issue for Iran, Türkiye, and other countries is the establishment of a secure region free of conflicts. Iran is serious about taking steps in this direction and believes that Türkiye is also interested in maintaining and strengthening bilateral relations. It is hoped that this cooperation will continue through mutual efforts.

Turkish FM Hakan Fidan recently stated that Iran's approach to foreign policy needs to change. According to him, this policy is putting a huge burden on the Iranian system. Fidan remarked that Iran should learn important lessons from the developments of the new era and should strengthen regional cooperation. Old mistakes should not be repeated.

