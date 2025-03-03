IAEA reports surge in Iran's enriched uranium

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Iran has significantly increased its stockpile of enriched uranium, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi as he addressed the IAEA Board of Governors, Trend reports.

"Following my last report, Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% U‑235 has increased to 275 kg, up from 182 kg in the past quarter. Iran is the only non-nuclear weapon State enriching to this level, causing me serious concern," Grossi stated.

He also highlighted that it has been four years since Iran stopped implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), including the provisional application of its Additional Protocol. "It is also four years since the Agency was able to conduct complementary access in Iran," he noted.

While Iran asserts that it has fully declared all nuclear material, activities, and locations under its NPT Safeguards Agreement, the IAEA has found uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at undeclared sites, raising further concerns. The agency has stressed the need to determine the current location of this nuclear material or any contaminated equipment.

Additionally, the IAEA has identified a discrepancy in the material balance of uranium used in metal production experiments at the Jaber Ibn Hayan Multipurpose Laboratory, for which Iran has yet to provide a full account.