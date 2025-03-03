Turkmenistan's construction sector hits new benchmarks with large projects implemented in 2024

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 3. Turkmenistan’s construction and industrial sector remains one of the key drivers of the national economy, Trend reports.

The construction and industrial sector accomplished 105.8 percent of the planned production and completed works from January through December last year.

The Ministry of Industry and Construction Production produced goods and completed works totaling 1.708 billion Turkmen manat (approximately $1.0 billion). The Ministry of Energy fulfilled its plan at 104.6 percent, the State Concern "Turkmenhimiya" achieved 114.6 percent, the State Agency for Road Construction Management completed 106.4 percent, and the Ashgabat Municipality exceeded its target by 115.8 percent.

Throughout the year, 86 major industrial and social facilities were commissioned. During an expanded Cabinet of Ministers meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the high pace of economic growth, reporting 6.3% GDP growth, including 1.5% in the industrial sector, and a 9.1% increase in investments.

Among the major projects completed in 2024 were the Baherden and Lebap cement plants, the Balkan–Dashoguz high-voltage power transmission line, and new water purification facilities. The construction of the Serhetabat–Herat gas pipeline, a key segment of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas project, also began.

The achievements of Turkmenistan’s construction and industrial sector in 2024 reflect the effectiveness of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s policies, reinforcing the country’s commitment to infrastructure development, industrial growth, and economic modernization.