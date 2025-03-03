Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor parties thumb up planned cargo traffic steps for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. A meeting of the working group of the "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" (TITR, or Middle Corridor) International Association took place in Baku on March 3, a source in the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) told Trend.

"The meeting gathered delegations from 10 countries, including staff from the railway administrations of member countries of the association and high-ranking representatives of transport companies.

It was noted at the event that the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, known as the Middle Corridor, has become one of the most important freight transport routes in the world in recent years. The importance of increasing operational efficiency, implementing digital solutions, and deepening cooperation to ensure the rapid flow of goods along this route was emphasized.

The meeting featured a report from the Executive Body of the TITR on the results of activities in 2024 and an analysis of transportation along the Trans-Caspian route. The participants also discussed amendments to the tariff rates approved for the TITR in 2025, a draft agreement on digitalization, and agreements on organizing feeder services between the ports of the Caspian Sea and ensuring the loading of feeder vessels.

The parties agreed on the freight transportation plan for the TITR in 2025 and measures for its implementation, noting the importance of priority container transport to Europe via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

The event culminated with signing the protocol of the working group.

On March 4, the General Assembly of the TITR association will be held in Baku," added the source.

