National Bank of Tajikistan starts selling gold bars

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 3. The National Bank of Tajikistan has started selling gold bars weighing 5, 10, 20, 50, and 100 grams, Trend reports via the bank.

This initiative is designed to optimize the liquidity dynamics within the economy, enhance the market infrastructure for precious metals, and strategically diversify the asset portfolios of the populace.

According to the National Bank, the gold bars are produced at Metalor Technologies' gold processing plants in Switzerland. These plants are certified by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and hold the international London Good Delivery certification, with a purity of 999.9.

The transactional dynamics and repurchase valuations of the gold bullion are established on a daily basis in the national fiat currency, somoni, predicated on the morning benchmark established by the LBMA.

Gold bars represent a quintessentially liquid asset class, delivering substantial long-term capital appreciation potential, serving as a hedge against inflationary pressures and macroeconomic downturns, while also facilitating immediate liquidity through same-day buyback options, contingent upon the integrity of the protective packaging.

