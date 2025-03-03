Iran supports continued dialogue with European nations - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Iran is in favor of continuing dialogue with three European countries (the UK, France, and Germany), said the country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, Trend reports.

Speaking today during a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei mentioned that if negotiations between Iran and the three European countries are ongoing, it indicates that all parties are hopeful they will reach a resolution.

The spokesperson added that Iran is determined to work towards a positive outcome through continued dialogue.

The Iranian official further pointed out that the next round of deputy foreign minister-level talks between Iran and the three European nations recently took place in Geneva. The parties decided to carry on with the negotiations, and discussions are now taking place to decide when to hold the next session.

To recall, on January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) regarding Iran’s nuclear program. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

