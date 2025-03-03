SCO SecGen set to visit Central Asian countries

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 3. Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Nurlan Yermekbayev plans to conduct official visits to Central Asian countries in March 2025, Trend reports via SCO.

Yermekbayev's visit to Uzbekistan will take place from March 4 through 7, to Tajikistan - from March 14 through 15, and to Kyrgyzstan - from March 17 through 19.

In the course of the Central Asian visit, Yermekbayev will hold meetings with the leadership of the countries and foreign policy agencies, and take part in round tables at leading political science centers and other public events.

Nurlan Yermekbayev has already visited Russia, Belarus, and India in January and February 2025.