TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 3. By a decree of the President of Uzbekistan Aziz Tashpulatov has been appointed as the Minister of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Earlier, he served as the head of the Main Directorate of Internal Affairs of Tashkent.

Aziz Tashpulatov's candidacy was preliminarily approved by the deputies of the Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majlis (Parliament).

Pulat Babajanov has been dismissed from his position as the Minister of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan.