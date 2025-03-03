Most of Azerbaijan's electricity networks require urgent reconstruction - Azerishig

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Over 60 percent of electricity networks in Azerbaijan need reconstruction, Deputy Chairman of Azerishig OJSC Ramil Yusifov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a public discussion on "Energy Efficiency: Results and Expectations" at the meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology today.

Yusifov mentioned that the main part of the networks in the regions were built in the 1950s-1960s.

"For the first time in Azerbaijan, materials are used in distribution power networks that aren't connected to the ground and don't cause power outages due to short circuits. These materials do not have dangerous situations related to corrosion and wear, and accidents are also reduced. We'll save a total of 1.1 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. The dynamics of energy losses has been reduced from 14 percent to 8.5 percent compared to 2015," he added.

