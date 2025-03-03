Turkmenistan fast-tracks trade reforms with EU to bolster economic ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 3. The event under the International Trade Center (ITC) project “Turkmenistan: Trade Resilience and Integration”, funded by the EU, was held in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

The event marked an important milestone in Turkmenistan’s efforts to enhance cross-border trade conditions in line with global standards.

The meeting convened representatives of national ministries, government agencies, and the private sector to discuss the development of Turkmenistan's National Trade Facilitation Roadmap based on the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) pre-compliance assessment. Experts outlined key strategies for streamlining cross-border trade and implementing TFA measures.

The central part of the event consisted of the presentation of the “TFA Compliance Assessment Report”, which provides an in-depth analysis of Turkmenistan's trade legislation and its compliance with WTO requirements. Experts from ITC and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) highlighted necessary legislative reforms, simplification of trade procedures, and capacity-building initiatives for national institutions.

In his opening remarks, Johannes Baur, Head of Cooperation for Central Asia at the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan, stressed the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to ensure the adoption and effective implementation of these reforms. He noted that Turkmenistan’s commitment to meeting international trade standards would enhance its economic resilience and regional integration.

The meeting reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to advancing trade facilitation reforms as part of broader economic modernization efforts. By fostering close cooperation between government institutions and the private sector, the country is taking concrete steps toward a more efficient and transparent trade environment. The EU and ITC will continue supporting these initiatives through technical assistance and policy guidance, ensuring steady progress in Turkmenistan’s trade integration journey.