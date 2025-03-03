Azerbaijan’s fleet returns to seas after weather-driven pause

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The restrictions on the movement of ships in all sea ports of Azerbaijan were lifted owing to the improvement of weather conditions, the Public Relations Service of the State Maritime and Port Agency under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

"The restrictions on ship entry and exit in all of Azerbaijan’s seaports, imposed due to adverse weather conditions, have been lifted. Operations are now proceeding as usual," the service said.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, due to adverse weather conditions, a ban was imposed on ship movements across all of Azerbaijan’s seaports, and all vessels were relocated to designated shelters for safety.

